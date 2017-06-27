Oil Gains Ahead of Inventory Data

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices inched up as investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. inventory data.

Rosneft Says Hacker Attack Has Hit Company Servers

Russia state-controlled oil company PAO Rosneft said it was under a 'massive hacker attack' that could have serious consequences.

This Shipping Magnate Is Calling a Bottom in the Oil Rout

Shipping magnate John Fredriksen is trying to buy more oil tankers despite a glut of vessels afloat, a messy restructuring of an offshore-drilling company he leads and two unsuccessful takeover attempts of rival tanker firms.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Panda Temple Offers Low Recovery to Unsecured Creditors

The Texas power plant has amended the terms of its plan, to the detriment of unsecureds.

Rio Tinto Rebuffs Glencore Again in Bidding for Australian Coal Assets

Glencore suffered another setback in the bidding for Australian coal mines, after the commodity giant's rival Rio Tinto said it would rather take a sweetened offer from a Chinese-owned company.

Shale Produces Oil, Why Not Cash?

Producers of oil and natural gas from places like the Permian Basin have been burning more cash than they produce for the history of the business and an expected turnaround this year is starting to look less impressive.

The Shale Revolution's Staggering Impact in Just One Word: Plastics

Petrochemicals, once simply a cheap byproduct, are powering a U.S. manufacturing boom and export bonanza.

How Earthquakes Are Rattling a Dutch Province Atop One of the World's Richest Gas Troves

To limit earthquakes, the Dutch government has for years been imposing increasingly strict production limits at Groningen, Europe's biggest gas field, and is now proposing another 10% cut.

How Four Brothers Survived the Gas Bust to Make Family a Billion

Appalachian gas producer EQT Corp. said it would buy Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in a deal that is poised to deliver more than $1 billion to the family, whose members make up much of Rice's management and control roughly 18% of the company's shares.

U.S. Says Some Demands on Qatar Will Be Difficult to Meet

The U.S. sees a list of demands put forward late last week from Saudi Arabia and other governments to Qatar as a starting point for discussions to end a three-week standoff, though some conditions will be difficult to meet, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)