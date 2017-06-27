Google Slapped With $2.7 Billion EU Fine Over Search Results
Continue Reading Below
The European Union's antitrust regulator fined Alphabet's Google a record $2.71 billion for favoring its own comparison-shopping service in search results.
Sprint Enters Into Exclusive Talks With Charter, Comcast on Wireless Deal
Sprint has entered into exclusive talks with Charter Communications and Comcast as the cable companies explore a deal that could bolster their plans to offer wireless service, according to people familiar with the matter.
UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers
United Parcel Service plans to freeze pension plans for thousands of nonunion employees, seeking to contain the burden of a retirement fund with a nearly $10 billion deficit.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Western Digital Offers New Proposal to Toshiba for Joint Business
Western Digital has submitted to Toshiba a new proposal to buy their joint-venture chip business, teaming up with U.S.-based private-equity company KKR.
General Motors Lowers Outlook for Industry Vehicle Sales
General Motors Co. expects industry vehicle sales to fall short of its original forecast for the year, the latest sign of a slowdown in the U.S. auto market after a record run.
Under Armour Brings Back COO Role
Under Armour said that it brought in a footwear executive to be its new president and operating chief, adding a top deputy under founder and CEO Kevin Plank as the company seeks to reinvigorate growth.
Kohl's Poaches CFO From Supervalu
Kohl's has hired an executive with experience in food and office supplies to serve as its next chief financial officer.
Hollywood Studios, Suspicious of China's Box Office, Conduct Audit
Hollywood studios are conducting an audit of box-office receipts from Chinese movie theaters out of concern that they are being short-changed.
BMW Commits to New Jobs at U.S. Factory
BMW is the latest auto maker to commit to new jobs at a U.S. factory following criticism from President Donald Trump, saying Monday it will create 1,000 American jobs through 2021
This Shipping Magnate Is Calling a Bottom in the Oil Rout
Shipping magnate John Fredriksen is trying to buy more oil tankers despite a glut of vessels afloat, a looming $10 billion in debt and two failed takeover attempts that have left his empire reeling.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 27, 2017 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)