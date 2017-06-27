Merck Says Its Network Was Hit by Global Hack

Merck & Co., one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, said in a series of Twitter posts that its "computer network was compromised today as part of global hack," and noted that "other organizations have also been affected."

The company, based in Kenilworth, N.J., said it was "investigating the matter," and "would provide more information when it learned more about the attack."

A Merck spokeswoman declined to comment beyond what the company said in its Twitter posts.

June 27, 2017 13:34 ET (17:34 GMT)