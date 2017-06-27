On Our Radar

Joe Namath on John McEnroe, Serena Williams diss: I won’t argue with him

By Sports FOXBusiness

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Namath on tennis great John McEnroe's ranking comments on Serena Williams. video

Namath on McEnroe vs Williams: I'm a Serena fan, but won't argue with John

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Namath on tennis great John McEnroe's ranking comments on Serena Williams.

During an interview with NPR, McEnroe said even though Serena Williams is the best female tennis player in the world, he would rank her “like 700” among men.

Continue Reading Below

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Namath joined the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney to weigh in. He said while he’s a “Serena fan,” he would not contend with McEnroe’s comments.

“I love watching her over the years but being a male and knowing the difference in speed and quickness, you know, strength, I’m not going to argue with John,” Nameth said.

Williams responded on Monday with two tweets.

More from Joe Namath on FBN

McEnroe has not yet apologized, but others had plenty to say on Twitter.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments