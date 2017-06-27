Correction to Insurance Australia Article

MELBOURNE, Australia--Insurance Australia Group Ltd. (IAG.AU) has flagged a bigger-than-expected reserve release for the financial year, which should boost its reported margin.

IAG, one of Australia's largest general insurers, said Wednesday a preliminary review for the year through June indicated the release of reserves would total at least 5% of net earned premium, ahead of earlier guidance of at least 2%.

The releases largely relate to a favorable experience against its expectations on claim size and inflation for its Australian "long-tail" classes, insurance business involving coverage of risks where a claim may not be received for many years, the company said.

It remains management's longer-term expectation that reserve releases would represent about 1% of net earned premium in any given year.

With the expected increase in reserve releases, IAG raised its forecast for its margin for the financial year to 13.5%-15.5% from 10.5%-12.5% previously.

The company, which is due to release its full-year results on Aug. 23, said other assumptions remain unchanged, including net losses for the year from natural disasters of 850 million Australian dollars (US$644.5 million).

IAG, which counts billionaire investor Warren Buffett as a shareholder, recorded a 14% fall in net profit to A$625 million for the last financial year but an insurance margin of 14.3%, up 3.6 percentage points.

