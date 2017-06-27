Health Care Lower as Senate Delays Vote on ACA Overhaul -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies declined as Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act hung in the balance.

The Republican leadership in the Senate said it was postponing a vote on the health-care bill it developed until after the July 4 recess. It was a setback for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had tried to speed the legislation through but met with opposition from both wings of his party. The opposition intensified after the Congressional Budget Office's report on the bill projected tens of millions of people losing insurance coverage in the years following its passage.

June 27, 2017 18:11 ET (22:11 GMT)