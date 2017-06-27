China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, June 27 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 583,212 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 12,515 12,725 12,390 12,570 12,635 -65 10 106
Aug-17 12,740 12,745 12,660 12,695 12,625 70 20 96
Sep-17 12,685 12,960 12,650 12,795 12,685 110 517,804 451,316
Oct-17 12,865 13,025 12,745 12,905 12,785 120 66 148
Nov-17 12,865 13,020 12,755 12,915 12,785 130 630 4,382
Jan-18 14,780 14,975 14,705 14,835 14,745 90 64,104 75,762
Mar-18 15,100 15,120 15,100 15,110 14,910 200 4 100
Apr-18 - - - 14,795 14,795 0 0 48
May-18 15,005 15,220 14,945 15,075 14,975 100 572 1,824
Jun-18 15,020 15,020 15,020 15,020 14,940 80 2 8
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
June 27, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)