What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Third Point has taken a $3.5 billion stake in Nestlé, the hedge fund's largest-ever initial bet on a public firm, as it pressures the company to speed growth.

Takata and its U.S. unit filed for bankruptcy protection and announced a deal to sell operations as the firm replaces defective air bags.

A Fed move to cut back on subjective parts of its bank "stress test" is likely to mean fewer failures.

Facebook is holding talks and making deals in a bid to launch original TV-quality programming.

Italy said it was prepared to spend as much as $19 billion to shut down two regional banks.

Shell and Exxon are pushing back at Dutch efforts to curb gas-field output amid an outcry over quakes.

AGIC is buying drugmaker Ritedose, the first U.S. acquisition for the Hong Kong private-equity fund.

Google faces government accusations that it underpays women and is resisting requests for salary data.

SpaceX successfully launched two rockets within about 48 hours,

Mozambique can't account for over $1 billion raised for two state firms.

