USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 26

For the week ended Jun 25, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18
Idaho 22 3 2 6 23 29 39 46 14 16
Minn 0 0 0 0 14 11 62 66 24 23
Mont 9 13 27 24 42 44 11 13 11 6
ND 9 6 18 18 34 34 36 39 3 3
SD 31 28 31 36 26 23 11 11 1 2
Wash 0 0 4 3 28 30 66 61 2 6
6-state
avg 10 9 18 18 32 32 33 35 7 6
yr-ago 1 1 4 3 23 20 62 64 10 12
PROGRESS:
--Headed--
06/25 06/18 2016 Avg
Idaho 28 23 60 48
Minn 42 22 69 46
Mont 14 0 22 16
ND 33 9 55 33
SD 85 65 70 58
Wash 63 28 82 66
6-state
avg 36 15 52 35
