USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 26

For the week ended Jun 25, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18

Idaho 22 3 2 6 23 29 39 46 14 16

Minn 0 0 0 0 14 11 62 66 24 23

Mont 9 13 27 24 42 44 11 13 11 6

ND 9 6 18 18 34 34 36 39 3 3

SD 31 28 31 36 26 23 11 11 1 2

Wash 0 0 4 3 28 30 66 61 2 6

6-state

avg 10 9 18 18 32 32 33 35 7 6

yr-ago 1 1 4 3 23 20 62 64 10 12

PROGRESS:

--Headed--

06/25 06/18 2016 Avg

Idaho 28 23 60 48

Minn 42 22 69 46

Mont 14 0 22 16

ND 33 9 55 33

SD 85 65 70 58

Wash 63 28 82 66

6-state

avg 36 15 52 35

June 26, 2017 16:21 ET (20:21 GMT)