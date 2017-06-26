On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Jun 26

For the week ended Jun 25, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18

Ark 2 1 5 5 24 23 56 56 13 15

Ill 2 2 6 7 22 24 59 56 11 11

Ind 3 2 10 9 36 37 44 45 7 7

Iowa 1 1 4 3 21 22 63 64 11 10

Ks 0 1 2 2 29 30 63 63 6 4

Ky 1 1 3 2 17 19 71 67 8 11

La 1 0 6 4 20 16 58 66 15 14

Mich 1 0 5 3 25 26 61 60 8 11

Minn 0 1 4 2 20 20 62 64 14 13

Miss 0 0 6 8 29 29 48 45 17 18

Mo 1 1 5 5 30 31 55 55 9 8

Nebr 2 1 5 4 23 23 63 65 7 7

NC 0 0 3 2 14 18 77 75 6 5

ND 4 3 12 8 31 31 49 54 4 4

Ohio 1 1 6 4 33 37 48 47 12 11

SD 9 5 12 11 40 36 36 45 3 3

Tenn 0 1 1 1 12 12 60 62 27 24

Wis 1 1 5 4 20 17 61 64 13 14

18-state

avg 2 2 6 5 26 26 56 57 10 10

yr-ago 1 1 4 4 23 22 60 61 12 12

PROGRESS:

--Emerged-- --Blooming--

06/25 06/18 2016 Avg 06/25 06/18 2016 Avg

Ark 94 90 94 88 60 46 47 34

Ill 97 92 93 93 7 1 6 5

Ind 90 84 94 94 2 (NA) 3 6

Iowa 96 92 99 94 2 (NA) 4 4

Ks 86 78 82 81 5 0 0 2

Ky 82 70 73 77 2 (NA) 1 4

La 99 97 98 96 79 45 60 52

Mich 92 86 96 98 2 (NA) 1 1

Minn 100 97 100 95 1 (NA) 1 2

Miss 95 94 98 95 61 55 41 37

Mo 89 81 87 77 7 1 5 3

Nebr 98 96 99 97 7 (NA) 7 8

NC 79 67 76 72 4 (NA) 1 2

ND 97 95 99 93 1 0 17 6

Ohio 96 85 95 95 1 (NA) 1 3

SD 100 97 97 95 6 0 4 5

Tenn 80 69 77 73 6 2 5 6

Wis 94 84 99 93 0 (NA) 5 1

18-state

avg 94 89 94 91 9 (NA) 8 7

