Telecoms Up on Rate Views - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose as investors rotated back into sectors that fare the best when interest rates are falling.

Verizon and AT&T may feel pressure from the "wireless wars," as price-cutting for subscribers eats into earnings, said analysts at Morgan Stanley, in a research note. Still, shares of Verizon could "benefit from any agreed merger between T-Mobile US and Sprint primarily on the hope that the industry could become more rational," said the Morgan Stanley analysts.

June 26, 2017 18:13 ET (22:13 GMT)