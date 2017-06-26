On Our Radar

Telecoms Up on Rate Views - Telecoms Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of telecommunications companies rose as investors rotated back into sectors that fare the best when interest rates are falling.

Continue Reading Below

Verizon and AT&T may feel pressure from the "wireless wars," as price-cutting for subscribers eats into earnings, said analysts at Morgan Stanley, in a research note. Still, shares of Verizon could "benefit from any agreed merger between T-Mobile US and Sprint primarily on the hope that the industry could become more rational," said the Morgan Stanley analysts.

-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2017 18:13 ET (22:13 GMT)