Senate Health Bill Raises Uninsured by 22 Million in 2026 Compared to ACA, the CBO Says -- Update

The Senate Republican health overhaul bill would leave 22 million more people uninsured in 2026 and cut the federal deficit by $321 billion in the next decade compared with the Affordable Care Act, according to an estimate from the Congressional Budget Office.

Continue Reading Below

That assessment could increase the challenge facing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), who is engaged in last-minute negotiations with more than a half-dozen GOP lawmakers who are wavering in support of the bill. The legislation is slated to be voted on Thursday and can lose no more than two Republican senators to pass.

In comparison, a bill that passed the House would leave 23 million more people uninsured relative to the ACA.

Premiums also would be higher than the ACA in the individual market before 2020 and lower after that relative to the ACA, according to the analysis by CBO and the Joint Committee on Taxation. That drop would stem in part from federal funds to reduce premiums and in part from a smaller number of benefits being covered by health plans.

The legislation would reduce the cumulative federal deficit by $321 billion between 2017 through 2026. That is more than the House version, which the CBO estimated would curb the deficit by $119 billion in just over a decade.

Write to Stephanie Armour at stephanie.armour@wsj.com and Kristina Peterson at kristina.peterson@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2017 17:08 ET (21:08 GMT)