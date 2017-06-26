Fed's Dudley: Easy Financial Conditions Can Make Policy More Aggressive

Continue Reading Below

New York Fed President William Dudley suggested the U.S. central bank may need to lift borrowing costs more aggressively if financial markets don't tighten enough in response to Fed interest-rate increases.

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Fall 1.1%

Demand for long-lasting factory goods declined in May for the second straight month, a possible sign of softness in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

U.S. Stocks Climb, Led by Tech Sector

U.S. stocks rose, boosted by gains in shares of technology companies. The S&P 500 added 0.4%.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago Fed National Activity Index Falls in May

Economic activity across the U.S. slowed in May, according to a report published Monday, as the nation's economy continues to grow but at a below-average rate.

Why Italy's Bank Rescue Looks a Backward Step for Europe

A sweetheart deal to wind down two small banks raises wider questions about state support for lenders.

Fed's Williams: Rate Increases Needed to Keep Economy on Track

The main goal of monetary policy right now is "to keep the expansion going as long as possible," the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco president said in the text of a speech to be delivered in Australia.

WSJ's Daily Shot: The Median Price of New Homes Hits a Record High

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and Europe Inflation, Yellen in London

Inflation figures are due from Europe and the U.S., while Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen will speak in London and Brazil's Senate likely will hold a final vote on a contentious bill to overhaul its labor law.

CoCo Bond Market Pulls Through Recent Setbacks

The market for a complex form of European bank debt has remained resilient despite two setbacks in the space of a month-a sign it may have finally come of age, some investors say.

A Turning Point for Commercial Property

Commercial real estate prices are starting to roll over after reaching record highs, capping a long postcrisis rally.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)