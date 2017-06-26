U.S. Durable Goods Orders Fall 1.1%

Demand for long-lasting factory goods declined in May for the second straight month, a possible sign of softness in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

Why Italy's Bank Rescue Looks a Backward Step for Europe

A sweetheart deal to wind down two small banks raises wider questions about state support for lenders.

Fed's Williams: Rate Increases Needed to Keep Economy on Track

The main goal of monetary policy right now is "to keep the expansion going as long as possible," the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco president said in the text of a speech to be delivered in Australia.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and Europe Inflation, Yellen in London

Inflation figures are due from Europe and the U.S., while Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen will speak in London and Brazil's Senate likely will hold a final vote on a contentious bill to overhaul its labor law.

Global Stocks Rally, Led by Italian Banks, Nestlé

Global stocks moved higher as gains in European banking shares and a stabilization in oil prices supported equity markets.

WSJ's Daily Shot: The Median Price of New Homes Hits a Record High

CoCo Bond Market Pulls Through Recent Setbacks

The market for a complex form of European bank debt has remained resilient despite two setbacks in the space of a month-a sign it may have finally come of age, some investors say.

Italy Prepared to Spend Billions in Shutdown of Two Banks

Italy said it was prepared to spend as much as $19 billion as part of the shutdown of two regional banks, a deal that will transfer the lenders' best assets to the country's No. 2 bank.

Italian Bank Deal Raises Questions About Eurozone Rules

The decision over the weekend to spare two failed Italian lenders from the full force of new rule rules raises questions about the effectiveness of the banking union.

BOJ Officials Seek Clear Communication on Policy Thinking

Some Bank of Japan officials called on the central bank to communicate clearly about its thinking on monetary policy, as speculation grows over whether and when it would tighten monetary policy, opinions submitted by board members earlier in June showed.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2017 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)