Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and Europe Inflation, Yellen in London

Inflation figures are due from Europe and the U.S., while Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen will speak in London and Brazil's Senate likely will hold a final vote on a contentious bill to overhaul its labor law.

Fed's Williams: Rate Increases Needed to Keep Economy on Track

The main goal of monetary policy right now is "to keep the expansion going as long as possible," the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco president said in the text of a speech to be delivered in Australia.

Global Stocks Rally, With Italian Banks, Nestlé Leading European Markets Higher

Global stocks moved higher as gains in European banking shares and a stabilization in oil prices supported equity markets.

Italy Prepared to Spend Billions in Shutdown of Two Banks

Italy said it was prepared to spend as much as $19 billion as part of the shutdown of two regional banks, a deal that will transfer the lenders' best assets to the country's No. 2 bank.

Italian Bank Deal Raises Questions About Eurozone Rules

The decision over the weekend to spare two failed Italian lenders from the full force of new rule rules raises questions about the effectiveness of the banking union.

BOJ Officials Seek Clear Communication on Policy Thinking

Some Bank of Japan officials called on the central bank to communicate clearly about its thinking on monetary policy, as speculation grows over whether and when it would tighten monetary policy, opinions submitted by board members earlier in June showed.

U.S. Says Some Demands on Qatar Will Be Difficult to Meet

The U.S. sees a list of demands put forward late last week from Saudi Arabia and other governments to Qatar as a starting point for discussions to end a three-week standoff, though some conditions will be difficult to meet, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday.

The Shale Revolution's Staggering Impact in Just One Word: Plastics

Petrochemicals, once simply a cheap byproduct, are powering a U.S. manufacturing boom and export bonanza.

Ahead of Fed Stress Test Results, Banks Have Less to Fear

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will release the final results of this year's bank stress tests. Officials made the tests easier for some banks this year, and for the next time around they are preparing to further change the exams in fundamental ways.

Bank for International Settlements Takes Aim at Protectionism

The BIS, a consortium of central banks, warned that rising protectionist sentiment and a retreat from global cooperation on economic matters would threaten the world economy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)