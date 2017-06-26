Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and Europe Inflation, Yellen in London

Continue Reading Below

Inflation figures are due from Europe and the U.S., while Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen will speak in London and Brazil's Senate likely will hold a final vote on a contentious bill to overhaul its labor law.

Global Markets: Commodities, Tech Lift Stocks

Technology and commodity stocks rose widely Monday after some recent softness, as Asia markets started the second quarter's final week with a positive tone.

BOJ Officials Seek Clear Communication on Policy Thinking

Some Bank of Japan officials called on the central bank to communicate clearly about its thinking on monetary policy, as speculation grows over whether and when it would tighten monetary policy, opinions submitted by board members earlier in June showed.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Italy Prepared to Spend Billions in Shutdown of Two Banks

Italy said it was prepared to spend as much as EUR17 billion ($19 billion) as part of the shutdown of two regional banks, a deal that will transfer the lenders' best assets to the country's No. 2 bank.

U.S. Says Some Demands on Qatar Will Be Difficult to Meet

The U.S. sees a list of demands put forward late last week from Saudi Arabia and other governments to Qatar as a starting point for discussions to end a three-week standoff, though some conditions will be difficult to meet, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday.

The Shale Revolution's Staggering Impact in Just One Word: Plastics

Petrochemicals, once simply a cheap byproduct, are powering a U.S. manufacturing boom and export bonanza.

Italian Bank Deal Raises Questions about Eurozone Rules

The decision over the weekend to spare two failed Italian lenders from the full force of new rule rules raises questions about the effectiveness of the banking union.

Ahead of Fed Stress Test Results, Banks Have Less to Fear

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will release the final results of this year's bank stress tests. Officials made the tests easier for some banks this year, and for the next time around they are preparing to further change the exams in fundamental ways.

Bank for International Settlements Takes Aim at Protectionism

The BIS, a consortium of central banks, warned that rising protectionist sentiment and a retreat from global cooperation on economic matters would threaten the world economy.

When Everything Is Expensive, Not Investing Is a Great Option

In a world where many markets look expensive, putting cash to work is hard. Simply hanging on to more of it might be a good idea.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2017 01:16 ET (05:16 GMT)