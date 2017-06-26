Nestlé Unmoved by Demands From Activist Investor Third Point

Continue Reading Below

Newly minted Nestlé Chief Executive Mark Schneider is facing the first big challenge of his short career in packaged foods.

Strains Emerge as China's Dollar Debt Piles Up

A fall in the price of bonds issued by China's largest property developer, China Evergrande, last week is adding to strains in the market even as Chinese companies continue to pile up a mountain of dollar-denominated debt this year.

CoCo Bond Market Pulls Through Recent Setbacks

The market for a complex form of European bank debt has remained resilient despite two setbacks in the space of a month-a sign it may have finally come of age, some investors say.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

BOJ Officials Seek Clear Communication on Policy Thinking

Some Bank of Japan officials called on the central bank to communicate clearly about its thinking on monetary policy, as speculation grows over whether and when it would tighten monetary policy, opinions submitted by board members earlier in June showed.

Fed's Dudley: Easy Financial Conditions Can Make Policy More Aggressive

New York Fed President William Dudley suggested the U.S. central bank may need to lift borrowing costs more aggressively if financial markets don't tighten enough in response to Fed interest-rate increases.

Fed's Williams: Rate Increases Needed to Keep Economy on Track

The main goal of monetary policy right now is "to keep the expansion going as long as possible," the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco president said in the text of a speech to be delivered in Australia.

Ties Between Chinese Banks and Deal Makers Run Deep

Whether or not the ties between banks and companies like HNA amount to systemic risk, it's clear the relationships are complex

Ahead of Fed Stress Test Results, Banks Have Less to Fear

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will release the final results of this year's bank stress tests. Officials made the tests easier for some banks this year, and for the next time around they are preparing to further change the exams in fundamental ways.

Italy Prepared to Spend Billions in Shutdown of Two Banks

Italy said it was prepared to spend as much as $19 billion as part of the shutdown of two regional banks, a deal that will transfer the lenders' best assets to the country's No. 2 bank.

Henry Cai's AGIC Capital to Buy Pharma Firm in First U.S. Push

A Hong Kong-based private-equity fund co-founded by one of China's best-known investment bankers is making its first acquisition in the U.S., in a deal that shows China's continued appetite for overseas deals despite recent hurdles.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)