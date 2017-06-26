BOJ Officials Seek Clear Communication on Policy Thinking

Some Bank of Japan officials called on the central bank to communicate clearly about its thinking on monetary policy, as speculation grows over whether and when it would tighten monetary policy, opinions submitted by board members earlier in June showed.

Italy Prepared to Spend Billions in Shutdown of Two Banks

Italy said it was prepared to spend as much as EUR17 billion ($19 billion) as part of the shutdown of two regional banks, a deal that will transfer the lenders' best assets to the country's No. 2 bank.

Italian Bank Deal Raises Questions about Eurozone Rules

The decision over the weekend to spare two failed Italian lenders from the full force of new rule rules raises questions about the effectiveness of the banking union.

Dan Loeb's Third Point Makes Its Largest-Ever Bet With Nestlé Stake

Billionaire activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point hedge fund has taken a $3.5 billion stake in Nestlé SA, piling pressure on the world's largest packaged foods company to find ways to accelerate growth.

Bank for International Settlements Takes Aim at Protectionism

The BIS, a consortium of central banks, warned that rising protectionist sentiment and a retreat from global cooperation on economic matters would threaten the world economy.

When Everything Is Expensive, Not Investing Is a Great Option

In a world where many markets look expensive, putting cash to work is hard. Simply hanging on to more of it might be a good idea.

The $1.5 Trillion Business Tax Change Flying Under the Radar

House Republicans are proposing eliminating the deduction that companies get for interest they pay on debt, a move that would alter modern finance. Yet the plan has gotten relatively little public attention or lobbying pressure.

Why Failure Would Be a Virtue in Banking

Support measures and regulations to protect the financial system that have been put in place since the financial crisis are propping up banks that in normal times would shrink, close down or get bought. Some of these need re-examining.

Ahead of Fed Stress Test Results, Banks Have Less to Fear

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will release the final results of this year's bank stress tests. Officials made the tests easier for some banks this year, and for the next time around they are preparing to further change the exams in fundamental ways.

Fed Officials Split on Inflation's Path

Barely a week after raising short-term interest rates for the second time this year, Federal Reserve officials are increasingly divided on the timing of their next move, with some saying they won't support another increase until they see a pickup in inflation.

June 26, 2017 00:16 ET (04:16 GMT)