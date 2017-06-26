Oil Prices Up but Mood Still Down

Crude futures rose for a third consecutive session Monday, as investors weighed the relentless growth in U.S. oil output against efforts by major global producers to reduce supply.

Rio Tinto Rebuffs Glencore Again in Bidding for Australian Coal Assets

Glencore suffered another setback in the bidding for Australian coal mines, after the commodity giant's rival Rio Tinto said it would rather take a sweetened offer from a Chinese-owned company.

Panda Temple Offers Low Recovery to Unsecured Creditors

The Texas power plant has amended the terms of its plan, to the detriment of unsecureds.

Shale Produces Oil, Why Not Cash?

Producers of oil and natural gas from places like the Permian Basin have been burning more cash than they produce for the history of the business and an expected turnaround this year is starting to look less impressive.

The Shale Revolution's Staggering Impact in Just One Word: Plastics

Petrochemicals, once simply a cheap byproduct, are powering a U.S. manufacturing boom and export bonanza.

How Earthquakes Are Rattling a Dutch Province Atop One of the World's Richest Gas Troves

To limit earthquakes, the Dutch government has for years been imposing increasingly strict production limits at Groningen, Europe's biggest gas field, and is now proposing another 10% cut.

How Four Brothers Survived the Gas Bust to Make Family a Billion

Appalachian gas producer EQT Corp. said it would buy Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in a deal that is poised to deliver more than $1 billion to the family, whose members make up much of Rice's management and control roughly 18% of the company's shares.

U.S. Says Some Demands on Qatar Will Be Difficult to Meet

The U.S. sees a list of demands put forward late last week from Saudi Arabia and other governments to Qatar as a starting point for discussions to end a three-week standoff, though some conditions will be difficult to meet, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday.

Trump's Border Wall Comments Give Solar Panel Companies Extra Boost

The sun has come out for the solar-panel industry, thanks to an unlikely source: President Donald Trump.

Mountain Pass Mine Approved for Sale to JHL, QVT, Shenghe

A buyout group led by U.S. investors and backed by China's Shenghe Resources Holding Co. Friday won permission to buy a California mine that is the sole U.S. source of elements needed to make electronic devices.

