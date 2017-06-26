Nestlé Unmoved by Demands From Activist Investor Third Point

Continue Reading Below

Newly minted Nestlé Chief Executive Mark Schneider is facing the first big challenge of his short career in packaged foods.

Citi Taps Former Senior J.P. Morgan Banker for Advisory Role

Citigroup has hired Karl-Georg Altenburg, a high-profile former J.P. Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank investment banker as a senior adviser.

With 54 Million to Go, This Airbag Recall Is Never Going To End

Japan's Takata has filed for bankruptcy protection and agreed to sell most of its business. But it could go on for years supplying parts for the tens of millions of its potentially deadly air bags that still need to be replaced.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon's Grocery Ambitions Spell Trouble for Food Brands

Amazon's deeper push into the grocery business threatens to further pinch packaged-food companies already coping with slowing sales.

Google Could Be a Day Away From At Least $1 Billion EU Antitrust Fine

The European Union's antitrust watchdog will as soon as Tuesday hit Google with a fine of more than $1 billion and demand changes to the company's business practices, according to people familiar with the matter.

In Unilever's Radical Hiring Experiment, Resumes Are Out, Algorithms Are In

To diversify its candidate pool, Unilever has ditched resumes and traditional campus recruiting. Its new process relies on algorithms to sort candidates and targets young potential hires where they spend much of their time: their smartphones.

Rio Tinto Rebuffs Glencore Again in Bidding for Australian Coal Assets

Glencore suffered another setback in the bidding for Australian coal mines, after the commodity giant's rival Rio Tinto said it would rather take a sweetened offer from a Chinese-owned company.

Amtrak Names Former Delta Chief as Railroad CEO

Amtrak named former Delta Air Lines chief executive Richard Anderson as the new president and CEO of the national passenger railroad, which is grappling with a backlog of repairs even as ridership continues to grow.

Alphabet's Waymo Hires Avis to Service its Driverless Cars

Google parent Alphabet is hiring rental-car firm Avis Budget Group to store and service its self-driving cars in a deal that shows Alphabet's vision of a network of driverless taxis is getting closer to reality.

BMW Commits to New Jobs at U.S. Factory

BMW is the latest auto maker to commit to new jobs at a U.S. factory following criticism from President Donald Trump, saying Monday it will create 1,000 American jobs through 2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2017 15:16 ET (19:16 GMT)