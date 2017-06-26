Bankrupt Air-Bag Maker Takata Means to Keep Limping Along

Having filed for bankruptcy protection and agreed to sell most of its business, Japan's Takata could go on for years supplying parts for the tens of millions of its potentially deadly air bags that still need to be replaced.

Nestlé Unmoved by Third Point Demands

Newly minted Nestlé Chief Executive Mark Schneider is facing the first big challenge of his short career in packaged foods.

Google Could Be a Day Away From At Least $1 Billion EU Antitrust Fine

The European Union's antitrust watchdog will as soon as Tuesday hit Google with a fine of more than $1 billion and demand changes to the company's business practices, according to people familiar with the matter.

Credit Suisse Denies Charging Excessive Fees in Mozambique Loan Scandal

The Swiss lender says audit by the risk management firm Kroll Inc. is 'incorrect and misleading.'

In Unilever's Radical Hiring Experiment, Resumes Are Out, Algorithms Are In

To diversify its candidate pool, Unilever has ditched resumes and traditional campus recruiting. Its new process relies on algorithms to sort candidates and targets young potential hires where they spend much of their time: their smartphones.

Martin Marietta to Buy Bluegrass Materials for $1.63 Billion

Martin Marietta Materials said it has agreed to buy Bluegrass Materials for $1.63 billion in cash, in an effort to expand its southeastern U.S. footprint and product range.

Henry Cai's AGIC Capital to Buy Pharma Firm in First U.S. Push

A Hong Kong-based private-equity fund co-founded by one of China's best-known investment bankers is making its first acquisition in the U.S., in a deal that shows China's continued appetite for overseas deals despite recent hurdles.

SpaceX Executes Back-to-Back Launches in Roughly 48 Hours

Elon Musk's SpaceX on Sunday successfully executed the second of two unmanned missions within a roughly 48-hour period in a high-water mark for the company's operational prowess.

Facebook Is Going Hollywood, Seeking Scripted TV Programming

Facebook is talking to Hollywood studios and agencies about producing TV-quality shows with an eye toward launching original programming by late summer, people familiar with the matter said.

China Court Sentences 16 Crown Resorts Employees to Prison

A senior executive of Australian casino operator Crown Resorts drew a 10-month prison sentence in China after he and 18 other current and former Crown employees pleaded guilty to gambling crimes; 16 were sentenced to prison.

June 26, 2017 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)