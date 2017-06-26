Germany's Merkel doesn't tweet, but checks Trump on Twitter

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she doesn't really do Twitter, but sometimes visits the site to check out what U.S. President Donald Trump has to say.

The chancellor said during a talk with two journalists from German women's magazine Brigitte on Monday, "I do not tweet."

However, Merkel qualified that she does look on Twitter — especially when she's interested in a specific topic.

Merkel said, "I use it sometimes ... then I enter Donald Trump on Twitter and I have it all" — a remark that drew big laughs from the audience at a Berlin theater where the chancellor was interviewed.

Merkel added that she doesn't need to see every one of the prolific president's tweets herself because media outlets are doing a good job reporting on his newsworthy ones.