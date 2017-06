China Shenhua Energy Ltd. (1088.HK) has appointed Ling Wen as the vice chairman with immediate effect.

The Chinese coal miner said after markets closed Friday that Mr. Ling, 54, has served as the company's president since January 2017.

June 25, 2017 20:45 ET (00:45 GMT)