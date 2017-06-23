On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures

2451.00 -- lifetime high

2444.53 -- second pivot point resistance

2439.07 -- first pivot point resistance

2438.50 -- previous day's high

2435.66 -- 9-day moving average

2433.45 -- 4-day moving average

2431.80 -- previous day's close

2431.54 -- 18-day moving average

2429.50 -- previous day's low

2428.57 -- first pivot point support

2423.53 -- second pivot point support

2412.00 -- previous month's high

2369.72 -- 100-day moving average

2350.00 -- previous month's low

1791.10 -- lifetime low

64.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 22

59.57 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 21

61.84 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 20

71.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 19

CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures

5907.50 -- lifetime high

5861.25 -- second pivot point resistance

5828.50 -- first pivot point resistance

5824.50 -- previous month's high

5814.50 -- previous day's high

5795.03 -- 18-day moving average

5785.75 -- previous day's close

5770.75 -- previous day's low

5751.81 -- 9-day moving average

5731.00 -- first pivot point support

5666.25 -- second pivot point support

5557.00 -- previous month's low

4599.00 -- lifetime low

54.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 22

55.60 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 21

49.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 20

53.65 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 19

June 23, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)