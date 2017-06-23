One Year On, Pound Can't Shake Brexit Blues

Political anxiety has dragged on the British pound in the year since the Brexit vote. But now a shaken power structure in Westminster and a central bank divided by economic cross currents have investors debating whether the beleaguered currency has further to fall.

Stocks Struggle to Find Traction

Global stocks found little traction, while the British pound inched up on the first anniversary of the U.K.'s vote to leave the European Union.

Fed's Stress Tests Bolster Case for Easing Bank Rules

The outcome of the latest stress test on banks gives ammunition to the Trump administration and lawmakers who see some of the rules put in place after the financial crisis as excessive.

Oil Prices Edge Up as Big Producers Stick to Cuts

Oil prices ticked higher amid signs that big producers are abiding by their deal to limit output and weather-related output challenges in the U.S.

WSJ's Daily Shot: The Stock Market is Buying the GOP's Health-Care Bill

Eurozone Economy Slows, Remains in Rude Health

The eurozone's economy slowed slightly in June, but still had its strongest quarter in more than six years, according to a survey of activity in the manufacturing and services sectors.

Brexit One Year Later: Markets Might Get It Wrong Again

The Brexit vote sank the pound but buoyed the FTSE 100. That relationship might be changing.

A Better Cheddar Benchmark? A Daily Cheese Auction Is Going Electronic

A daily 10-minute auction in Chicago that helps set the national price of cheese is going electronic next week, after being held in a traditional open-outcry format for decades.

U.K.'s Euro Clearing Business at Risk as ECB Requests More Powers

The European Central Bank requested greater powers to supervise euro-denominated clearing, stepping up a tug of war between European Union authorities and Britain over the future of the lucrative business line after Brexit.

Trump's Steel Tariff Threat Faces Resistance From Lawmakers

Senior lawmakers in both parties are resisting the Trump administration's moves toward imposing steel tariffs on national security grounds, worried that other countries could use the same argument to block exports from their states.

