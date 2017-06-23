Global Shares Pause as Oil Price Continues to Drag

Global stocks found little traction, while the British pound inched up on the first anniversary of the U.K.'s vote to leave the European Union.

Eurozone Economy Slows, Remains in Rude Health

The eurozone's economy slowed slightly in June, but still had its strongest quarter in more than six years, according to a survey of activity in the manufacturing and services sectors.

Brexit's Impact on Markets: One Year Later

Britain's surprise vote to leave the European Union on June 23 last year shook financial markets, sending the pound down more than 11% against the dollar in one day and causing local shares to tumble. Here's how U.K. markets stand one year later.

One Year On, Pound Can't Shake Brexit Blues

Political anxiety has dragged on the British pound in the year since the Brexit vote. But now a shaken power structure in Westminster and a central bank divided by economic cross currents have investors debating whether the beleaguered currency has further to fall.

Brexit One Year Later: Markets Might Get It Wrong Again

The Brexit vote sank the pound but bouyed the FTSE 100. That relationship might be changing.

U.K.'s Euro Clearing Business at Risk as ECB Requests More Powers

The European Central Bank requested greater powers to supervise euro-denominated clearing, stepping up a tug of war between European Union authorities and Britain over the future of the lucrative business line after Brexit.

Oil Prices Come Off Recent Lows

Oil prices edged up but remained in bear market territory on lingering concerns about a global supply glut.

Fed's Stress Tests Bolster Case for Easing Bank Rules

The outcome gives ammunition to the Trump administration and congressional Republicans who see some of the rules put in place after the financial crisis as excessive.

China's Debt Crackdown Could Get Out of Hand

High flying Anbang and HNA are the latest victims of a broad crackdown on risk in China. The well-worn thesis that China would have a boring year ahead of its leadership summit has proven false.

Wild Week for Chinese Stocks Reminds Investors of Beijing's Heavy Hand

A selloff after a regulatory crackdown on some of China's biggest companies followed a rally induced by a leading global index compiler's long-awaited decision to include Chinese stocks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)