Fed's Stress Tests Bolster Case for Easing Bank Rules

The outcome of the latest stress test on banks gives ammunition to the Trump administration and lawmakers who see some of the rules put in place after the financial crisis as excessive.

U.K. SFO Finds No Evidence of Criminality in BOE's Role During Financial Crisis

Law-enforcement officials in the U.K. closed their investigation into whether efforts to prop up Britain's financial system at the onset of the financial crisis may have been rigged, concluding there is no evidence of criminal activity.

Bankers Brace for Chill in Helping Chinese Companies Buy Overseas

Global bankers are bracing for a further chill in what had been one of their juiciest businesses-helping Chinese companies acquire overseas-following news that China's banking regulator is probing some of the country's biggest deal makers.

One Year On, Pound Can't Shake Brexit Blues

Political anxiety has dragged on the British pound in the year since the Brexit vote. But now a shaken power structure in Westminster and a central bank divided by economic cross currents have investors debating whether the beleaguered currency has further to fall.

Banks Pick New Reference Rate to Replace U.S. Dollar Libor

Efforts to replace Libor with a credible alternative have taken another step forward after 15 banks voted for a replacement of the U.S. dollar London interbank offered rate.

Brexit's Impact on Markets: One Year Later

Britain's surprise vote to leave the European Union on June 23 last year shook financial markets, sending the pound down more than 11% against the dollar in one day and causing local shares to tumble. Here's how U.K. markets stand one year later.

The Man Who Walked Away From a $40 Billion ETF Post at Merrill Lynch

Jon Maier is as close to royalty as the $3 trillion exchange-traded fund industry gets. Now, he jumped from Merrill Lynch to Global X.

China's Debt Crackdown Could Get Out of Hand

High flying Anbang and HNA are the latest victims of a broad crackdown on risk in China. The well-worn thesis that China would have a boring year ahead of its leadership summit has proven false.

Warren Buffett Rescues Canada's Home Capital

Warren Buffett's rescue of struggling Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group is his latest move to secure generous returns in exchange for backing businesses that other investors are fleeing.

U.S. Regulators Propose a Lighter Touch for Banking Oversight

Banks would see an easing of trading restrictions, more transparency in stress tests and less burdensome capital requirements under rollbacks proposed by policy makers to Senate lawmakers Thursday.

June 23, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)