Samsung Makes Play for Drug Market With Version of Blockbuster Humira

A Samsung group arm is on track to win European regulatory approval for a near-replica version of the world's top-selling drug, rheumatoid-arthritis treatment Humira.

Untapped Blockbuster Disease? Drugmakers Race to Devise a Cure

The next frontier for multibillion-dollar drug therapies is a silent disease many people don't know they have. Dozens of companies are developing treatments for the fatty-liver disease known as NASH.

Uber Ex-CEO Travis Kalanick Knew of Stolen Google Files

Former Uber Technologies Chief Executive Travis Kalanick knew an engineer had allegedly stolen Google files before hiring the engineer last year, according to Uber's attorneys.

Facebook Has New Vision Beyond 'Connecting,' and It Thinks Groups Are Key

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg took a step toward defining a new vision for the social-media company as it grapples with how to handle its growing power in the world.

Tesla Explores Possibility of Manufacturing Cars in China

Tesla said it is exploring with government officials in Shanghai the possibility of opening a manufacturing facility to build electric vehicles for the Chinese market.

American Airlines CEO 'Not Happy' About Qatar Plan to Buy 10% Stake

Qatar Airways said it intends to buy a significant stake in American Airlines Group-a brash approach by the state-owned carrier that American Chief Executive Doug Parker called "puzzling and strange."

Lyft's Goal: Gain From Uber's Stumbles Without Gloating

As Uber has grappled with the leadership turmoil that led to its chief executive's resignation this week, its much-smaller rival has built market share and expanded aggressively, even as its founders counsel humility.

Weibo Gets in Beijing's Way

Investors need to consider the political risk faced by China's version of Twitter.

Mylan Elects Full Board Despite Oppostion

Mylan's board nominees were elected in full at the pharmaceutical company's annual meeting Thursday despite pressure from a group of institutional investors unhappy over high executive pay.

Warren Buffett Rescues Canada's Home Capital

Warren Buffett's rescue of struggling Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group is his latest move to secure generous returns in exchange for backing businesses that other investors are fleeing.

June 23, 2017 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)