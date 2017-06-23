Energy Stocks Up With Oil Futures -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose alongside oil futures, which ticked above $43 a barrel. "You're seeing oil trying to gain strength and climb above the bear market levels--that certainly has helped the tone of the [stock] market," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. A monitoring committee made up of OPEC members and producers outside the group on Thursday said that compliance to the deal reached in May was the highest since the deal was first clinched late last year.
