ADRs End Higher; Steelmakers, Online Retailers Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.2%, to 140.41. The European index increased 0.3%, to 133.50; the Asian index improved 0.3%, to 160.20; the Latin American index was little changed, at 212.62; and the emerging markets index rose 0.3%, to 288.13.

ArcelorMittal SA (MT), JD.com Inc. (JD) and Gerdau SA (GGB) were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of JD.com rose 3.9%, to $42.95, as China's second-largest e-commerce site recently announced a deal to invest $400 million in British luxury retailer Farfetch.

ADRs in steelmakers rose Friday amid reports that senior members of Congress may resist calls from the Trump administration to impose tariffs on imported steel products on national security concerns. ADRs of ArcelorMittal rose 1.5%, to $21.21, while ADRs of Gerdau rose 3.2%, to $2.87.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2017 17:30 ET (21:30 GMT)