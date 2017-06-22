What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Uber CEO Kalanick's ouster was the culmination of weeks of maneuvering by some of the company's biggest investors.

Continue Reading Below

Giant bond firms increasingly are taking on a price-setting role in global debt markets, elbowing aside big banks.

Altice USA raised $1.9 billion in its IPO, more money than any other U.S.-listed telecom since 2000.

Wal-Mart is telling some tech vendors that they can't run their apps on Amazon's cloud-computing service.

Nike has agreed to sell some of its products directly to Amazon after formerly refusing to do so.

Theranos has told investors it reached a tentative accord to settle a suit by Walgreens that alleged the startup breached a contract.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Top U.S. policy makers are set to propose ways to ease bank regulation in Senate testimony.

Japan's government seized the lead role in buying Toshiba's chip unit.

Oracle reported earnings that topped Wall Street's modest forecasts.

The Dow fell 57.11 points to 21410.03 as oil prices continued to slide. The Nasdaq posted a gain.

Car buyers are increasingly dissatisfied with semiautonomous features showing up on vehicles, J.D. Power found.

Diageo agreed to buy upscale tequila brand Casamigos for $700 million.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)