Tech Stocks Edge Higher -- Technology Roundup

Shares of tech companies were marginally higher.

Meeting with users of the Groups function, Facebook's chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, outlined ambitious goals for the social network, which he argued could influence global society for the better in many spheres.

Tesla said it is exploring with government officials in Shanghai the possibility of opening a facility to build electric vehicles for the Chinese market.

June 22, 2017 17:08 ET (21:08 GMT)