S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures
Continue Reading Below
2456.93 -- second pivot point resistance
2451.00 -- lifetime high
2446.87 -- first pivot point resistance
2439.50 -- previous day's high
2438.00 -- 4-day moving average
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
2435.37 -- 9-day moving average
2433.60 -- previous day's close
2430.47 -- first pivot point support
2430.34 -- 18-day moving average
2429.00 -- previous day's low
2424.13 -- second pivot point support
2412.00 -- previous month's high
2368.07 -- 100-day moving average
2350.00 -- previous month's low
1791.10 -- lifetime low
59.57 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 21
61.84 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 20
71.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 19
64.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 16
CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures
5907.50 -- lifetime high
5824.50 -- previous month's high
5803.33 -- second pivot point resistance
5796.50 -- previous day's high
5796.00 -- previous day's close
5795.81 -- 18-day moving average
5767.67 -- first pivot point resistance
5744.75 -- 9-day moving average
5712.67 -- first pivot point support
5699.00 -- previous day's low
5693.33 -- second pivot point support
5557.00 -- previous month's low
4599.00 -- lifetime low
55.60 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 21
49.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 20
53.65 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 19
46.61 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 15
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 22, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)