S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures

2456.93 -- second pivot point resistance

2451.00 -- lifetime high

2446.87 -- first pivot point resistance

2439.50 -- previous day's high

2438.00 -- 4-day moving average

2435.37 -- 9-day moving average

2433.60 -- previous day's close

2430.47 -- first pivot point support

2430.34 -- 18-day moving average

2429.00 -- previous day's low

2424.13 -- second pivot point support

2412.00 -- previous month's high

2368.07 -- 100-day moving average

2350.00 -- previous month's low

1791.10 -- lifetime low

59.57 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 21

61.84 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 20

71.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 19

64.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 16

CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures

5907.50 -- lifetime high

5824.50 -- previous month's high

5803.33 -- second pivot point resistance

5796.50 -- previous day's high

5796.00 -- previous day's close

5795.81 -- 18-day moving average

5767.67 -- first pivot point resistance

5744.75 -- 9-day moving average

5712.67 -- first pivot point support

5699.00 -- previous day's low

5693.33 -- second pivot point support

5557.00 -- previous month's low

4599.00 -- lifetime low

55.60 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 21

49.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 20

53.65 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 19

46.61 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 15

June 22, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)