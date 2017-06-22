Reckitt Benckiser Prices $7.75 Billion Multi-tranche Senior Notes Offering

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.LN) priced a $7.75 billion four-tranche senior notes offering to help refinance debt facilities on Thursday.

The notes, offered by the consumer-goods giant's Reckitt Benckiser Treasury Services PLC subsidiary, consist of $750 million in floating-rate senior notes due 2022, $2.5 billion fixed-rate senior notes due 2022, $2 billion fixed-rate senior notes due 2024 and $2.5 billion fixed-rate senior notes due 2027.

The floating-rate notes, the 2022 fixed rate notes, the 2024 fixed rate notes and the 2027 fixed rate notes were offered at a price of 100.000%, 99.906%, 99.892% and 99.700%, respectively.

Reckitt said the net proceeds of the notes would be used to refinance debt facilities used to finance the acquisition of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company.

