Fed's Stress Tests: Biggest U.S. Banks Declared Healthy

The largest U.S. banks survived a hypothetical "stress test," the Federal Reserve said, a strong report card that could bolster the industry's case for cutting back regulation.

Fed's Bullard Calls Officials' Projected Rate Path 'Unnecessarily Aggressive'

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he doesn't see any need for further interest-rate increases but the central bank should begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion portfolio of assets "sooner rather than later."

Health-Care Stocks Get Boost From Senate Bill

Health-care shares jumped in an otherwise muted session for U.S. stocks; energy shares gave back earlier gains.

U.S. Regulators Propose a Lighter Touch for Banking Oversight

Banks would see an easing of trading restrictions, more transparency in stress tests and less burdensome capital requirements under rollbacks proposed by policy makers to Senate lawmakers Thursday.

Consumer Bureau Criticized by Fellow Bank Regulator

Bank regulators rarely take public shots at each other, but the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau came under fire by an official who told senators the CFPB was doing a bad job of overseeing midsize banks, instead focusing on big banks, and should be stripped of its powers to supervise banks altogether.

Banks Vote on New U.S. Reference Rate to Replace Libor

Efforts to replace Libor with a credible alternative have taken another step forward after 15 banks voted for a replacement of the U.S. dollar London interbank offered rate.

Oil Prices Come Off Recent Lows

Oil prices edged up but remained in bear market territory on lingering concerns about a global supply glut.

First Test for Saudi Arabia's King-in-Waiting: Fixing the Economy

The economic reform plan championed by newly-designated Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made little headway. The first heir to the throne now gets another chance.

BOE's Forbes Sees Central Bankers Hindered by Their Higher Profile

Central bankers around the world have displayed a reluctance to raise interest rates that may be partly due to increased scrutiny that has made them overly sensitive to possible economic setbacks, a Bank of England rate setter said in her valedictory speech Thursday.

ECB to Build Eurozone Instant Payment System

The European Central Bank said it would build an instant-payment system spanning the entire eurozone that allows firms and citizens to transfer money in seconds, in an effort to boost financial integration across the 19-nation currency bloc.

June 22, 2017 19:16 ET (23:16 GMT)