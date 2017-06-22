Oil Prices Come Off Recent Lows

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices edged up but remained in bear market territory on lingering concerns about a global supply glut.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week, though overall numbers remain consistent with steady job gains.

Energy Shares Lead European Stocks Lower

European stocks and Wall Street futures remained under pressure as decling oil prices dragged down shares in energy companies.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

ECB to Build Eurozone Instant Payment System

The European Central Bank said it would build an instant-payment system spanning the entire eurozone that allows firms and citizens to transfer money in seconds, in an effort to boost financial integration across the 19-nation currency bloc.

Brazil's Central Bank Lowers 2017 Inflation View

Brazil's central bank on Thursday lowered its inflation forecast for this year, reinforcing expectations that borrowing costs will keep falling.

Norway's Central Bank Keeps Key Policy Rate Unchanged on Soft Inflation

Norway's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected, and signaled that it is in no rush to raise rates in light of soft inflation, signs of strengthening economic growth and rising capacity utilization.

What Are the Fed's Stress Tests?

The Federal Reserve is releasing the results of its annual stress tests of big banks in two parts, on June 22 and June 28. Here is what you need to know about the exams.

WSJ's Daily Shot: U.S. Shale Oil Output to Hit Record High in July

Warren Buffett Encourages Investments in Israeli Bonds

Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor and Berkshire Hathaway chairman, hosted a lunch and dinner in New York last week to encourage investments in Israeli bonds.

Taiwan Leaves Interest Rates Alone

Taiwan's central bank kept interest rates on hold as soft inflation data, a likely cooling of growth and a strong currency gave it little reason to follow the Fed; the benchmark discount rate has been at 1.375% for a year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2017 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)