Oil Prices Come Off Recent Lows

Oil prices edged up but remained in bear market territory on lingering concerns about a global supply glut.

Energy Shares Lead European Stocks Lower

European stocks and Wall Street futures edged lower as declines in oil prices continued to drag down shares of energy companies.

Norway's Central Bank Keeps Key Policy Rate Unchanged on Soft Inflation

Norway's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected, and signaled that it is in no rush to raise rates in light of soft inflation, signs of strengthening economic growth and rising capacity utilization.

Former Fed Governor Says Central Bank's Independence Is Limited

A former Federal Reserve governor and possible candidate for future top positions at the central bank said the Fed isn't as independent or permanent as many think.

What Are the Fed's Stress Tests?

The Federal Reserve is releasing the results of its annual stress tests of big banks in two parts, on June 22 and June 28. Here is what you need to know about the exams.

BOJ Deputy Gov Sees No Need to Increase Rates Now

Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Kikuo Iwata on Thursday pushed back against calls for the bank to start raising interest rates to avoid being left behind by other major central banks.

Taiwan Leaves Interest Rates Alone

Taiwan's central bank kept interest rates on hold as soft inflation data, a likely cooling of growth and a strong currency gave it little reason to follow the Fed; the benchmark discount rate has been at 1.375% for a year.

The Saudi Shake-Up Has One Goal: Drag the Country Into Modern Era

The elevation of Mohammed bin Salman is a bet he can pull off a radical financial and economic transformation.

Regulator Keith Noreika Vocal About Pushing for Change

The first bank regulator installed by the Trump administration isn't wasting any time in suggesting significant changes to the nation's bank regulatory system, despite holding the position temporarily.

New Zealand's Central Bank Stays Cautious

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept interest rates on hold as expected Thursday, after data showed the agriculture-rich economy slowed in recent months.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)