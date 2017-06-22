What Are the Fed's Stress Tests?

Continue Reading Below

The Federal Reserve is releasing the results of its annual stress tests of big banks in two parts, on June 22 and June 28. Here is what you need to know about the exams.

Berkshire Hathaway Takes Big Stake in Troubled Canadian Lender

Berkshire said it has agreed to indirectly acquire a 38.39% stake in Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. as part of a rescue package.

BOJ Deputy Gov Sees No Need to Increase Rates Now

Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Kikuo Iwata on Thursday pushed back against calls for the bank to start raising interest rates to avoid being left behind by other major central banks.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

A Sweetheart Deal to Bailout Italy's Banks

Intesa Sanpaolo has proposed a takeover of two small banks' good assets, but the deal is almost too good to be true

Australian State to Hit Big Banks With Fresh Tax

Australia's largest banks will be slugged with a second tax on their liabilities as a state moved to introduce its own version of a fresh federal levy aimed at bolstering the government's budget.

Philippine Central Bank Keeps Rates Steady as Expected

The Philippine central bank kept its policy rates unchanged on Thursday, saying the present inflation environment remains manageable.

Norway's Central Bank Keeps Key Policy Rate Unchanged on Soft Inflation

Norway's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected, and signaled that it is in no rush to raise rates in light of soft inflation, signs of strengthening economic growth and rising capacity utilization.

Former Fed Governor Says Central Bank's Independence Is Limited

A former Federal Reserve governor and possible candidate for future top positions at the central bank said the Fed isn't as independent or permanent as many think.

Beijing Is Investigating Some of China's Top Overseas Deal Makers

China's banking regulator has ordered the country's commercial banks to investigate loans made to a group of companies that have aggressively invested overseas in recent years.

Regulator Keith Noreika Vocal About Pushing for Change

The first bank regulator installed by the Trump administration isn't wasting any time in suggesting significant changes to the nation's bank regulatory system, despite holding the position temporarily.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)