Uber Ex-CEO Travis Kalanick Knew of Stolen Google Files

Former Uber Technologies Chief Executive Travis Kalanick knew an engineer had allegedly stolen Google files before hiring the engineer last year, according to Uber's attorneys.

Mylan Elects Full Board Despite Oppostion

Mylan's board nominees were elected in full at the pharmaceutical company's annual meeting Thursday despite pressure from a group of institutional investors unhappy over high executive pay.

Facebook Has New Vision Beyond 'Connecting,' and It Thinks Groups Are Key

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg took a step toward defining a new vision for the social-media company as it grapples with how to handle its growing power in the world.

Tesla Explores Possibility of Manufacturing Cars in China

Tesla said it is exploring with government officials in Shanghai the possibility of opening a manufacturing facility to build electric vehicles for the Chinese market.

American Airlines CEO 'Not Happy' About Qatar Plan to Buy 10% Stake

Qatar Airways said it intends to buy a significant stake in American Airlines Group-a brash approach by the state-owned carrier that American Chief Executive Doug Parker called "puzzling and strange."

Lyft's Goal: Gain From Uber's Stumbles Without Gloating

As Uber has grappled with the leadership turmoil that led to its chief executive's resignation this week, its much-smaller rival has built market share and expanded aggressively, even as its founders counsel humility.

Sears Canada Enters Bankruptcy Protection

Sears Canada has entered bankruptcy protection in Canada, and will close 59 locations and cut nearly 3,000 positions, the company said.

Warren Buffett Rescues Canada's Home Capital

Warren Buffett's rescue of struggling Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group is his latest move to secure generous returns in exchange for backing businesses that other investors are fleeing.

Cable Operator Altice USA Climbs in Market Debut

Shares of Altice USA traded higher in their market debut Thursday, a day after the cable operator raised more money in its IPO than any other U.S.-listed telecom since 2000.

CEO's Resignation Is the Least of Uber's Problems in Asia

Chased out of China by a local rival, Uber turned its regional focus to India and Southeast Asia-but it faces more of the same there, as well as union and regulatory battles, now without its visionary founder.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2017 23:16 ET (03:16 GMT)