German Finance Agency Confirms 3Q Issuance Plans

The German Finance Agency will issue 41 billion euros ($45.69 billion) in conventional fixed rate government bonds in the third quarter of 2017, it said on Thursday, confirming the preliminary figures it published in December.

Continue Reading Below

The Finance Agency also plans to raise EUR6 billion through the issuance of treasury bills in the next three months, it said, leaving its original plan unchanged.

The coming quarter will see four bond launches. The October 2022 Bobl and the August 2027 Bund will come in July, the September 2019-dated Schatz will be launched in August and the August 2048-dated Bund will be first sold in September.

The Finance Agency plans to conduct two auctions for inflation-linked bonds in the third quarter, one in July and the other in September. The offer volumes of the linker auctions are yet to be announced, so they aren't included in the EUR41 billion issuance.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

June 22, 2017 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)