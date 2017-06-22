Altice Makes Its Market Debut -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies were little changed. Meanwhile, Altice USA saw strong demand in its stock-market debut.

Continue Reading Below

Altice raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering that, pricing at $30-a-share, valued the whole concern at more than $23 billion.

Viacom and Discovery Communications have seen their channels cut out of many "skinny" cable bundles but could hit back by offering entertainment-channels-only bundles without broadcast channels or expensive sports networks, said analysts at MoffettNathanson.

-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2017 17:08 ET (21:08 GMT)