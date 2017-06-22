ADRs End Higher; Pharmaceuticals Trade Actively

Prices of International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.4% to 140.07. The European index increased 0.3% to 133.16, the Asian index improved 0.3% to 159.79, the Latin American index climbed 1% to 212.84 and the emerging markets index increased 0.3% to 287.26.

Pharmaceutical companies were among those trading actively.

ADRs of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA.TV, TEVA) ended 4.7% higher at $32.52 after Mizuho raised its rating to neutral from underperform.

ADRs of Novartis AG (NVS, NOVN.EB) rose 4.6% to $86.34 after the company said a drug that it sells for various immunology conditions reduced the risk of serious heart problems in patients who have had a heart attack and who suffer inflammation related to fat build-up in the arteries.

ADRs of Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT, SUMM.LN) climbed 3.7% to $11.49 after the company presented data from two early-stage clinical trials of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug ezutromid.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Write to Anne Steele at anne.steele@wsj.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2017 17:29 ET (21:29 GMT)