ADRs End Higher; Pharmaceuticals Trade Actively

By Anne Steele Features Dow Jones Newswires

Prices of International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.4% to 140.07. The European index increased 0.3% to 133.16, the Asian index improved 0.3% to 159.79, the Latin American index climbed 1% to 212.84 and the emerging markets index increased 0.3% to 287.26.

Pharmaceutical companies were among those trading actively.

ADRs of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA.TV, TEVA) ended 4.7% higher at $32.52 after Mizuho raised its rating to neutral from underperform.

ADRs of Novartis AG (NVS, NOVN.EB) rose 4.6% to $86.34 after the company said a drug that it sells for various immunology conditions reduced the risk of serious heart problems in patients who have had a heart attack and who suffer inflammation related to fat build-up in the arteries.

ADRs of Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT, SUMM.LN) climbed 3.7% to $11.49 after the company presented data from two early-stage clinical trials of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug ezutromid.

June 22, 2017 17:29 ET (21:29 GMT)