WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jun 21

SAUDI KING SALMAN OUSTS NEPHEW AS CROWN PRINCE, INSTALLS SON

King Salman named his son as the country's new crown prince, a move that carries far-reaching implications for the monarchy and the biggest economy in the Middle East.

PRINCE'S ELEVATION MEANS A MORE ACTIVIST SAUDI ARABIA

Brace for more turbulence. Mohammed bin Salman was appointed on Wednesday as the kingdom's crown prince, and power-for all practical purposes-is now in the hands of a young generation of princes determined to show the Middle East who's the boss.

RUSSIA CONSIDERS OPTIONS AS U.S. STEPS UP SANCTIONS

The Kremlin said it was formulating "various options" to respond to fresh U.S. sanctions over its military interventions in Ukraine.

SUSPECT IN BRUSSELS ATTACK HAD SYMPATHY FOR ISLAMIC STATE

Belgian authorities said that a 36-year-old Moroccan man shot dead by a soldier in a Brussels train station tried to use a homemade, nail-packed bomb and had sympathy for Islamic State.

ROMANIA REMOVES PRIME MINISTER AFTER MONTHSLONG TURBULENCE

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu was ousted after only six months, dissolving a government that was knocked off balance by one of Europe's biggest anticorruption movements.

FRENCH JUSTICE MINISTER FRANÇOIS BAYROU QUITS GOVERNMENT

Emmanuel Macron's justice minister, François Bayrou, has quit the government, depriving the French president of a key ally who rallied centrists to his successful election campaign.

QUEEN LAYS OUT U.K.'S BREXIT, COUNTERTERRORISM PLANS IN LOW-KEY SPEECH

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II laid out the Conservative government's legislative agenda, in a speech that confirmed Britain's negotiating aim in Brexit talks and set out the government's intention to come up with a new counterterrorism strategy.

EU DISCUSSING ROLE AS BROKER ON NORTH KOREA

The European Union is in discussions with South Korea and China about taking a potential role as a broker for negotiations with North Korea on ending its nuclear program, according to EU officials involved in the effort.

