What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Republicans held on to a hotly contested U.S. House seat in Georgia, beating back an aggressive Democratic challenge. The GOP also notched a win in a House race in South Carolina.

Continue Reading Below

Saudi Arabia's King Salman named his son as the new crown prince, a move that carries far-reaching implications for the monarchy.

The State Department questioned the motives of Saudi Arabia and its allies for their embargo on Qatar.

An American jet fighter shot down an Iranian-made armed drone after it flew toward U.S.-led coalition troops in southern Syria.

Trump chose attorney Marvin Kaplan to fill an NLRB seat, a step toward securing GOP control of the agency.

The EU is in talks with Seoul and Beijing about a potential role as a broker for negotiations with North Korea over its nuclear program.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine's leader met with Trump and pushed for the U.S. to press Russia to curb its support for separatists.

Merkel sketched the outlines of a bargain with France on fixing the governance of Europe's single currency.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)