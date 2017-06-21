What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Oil returned to bear-market territory despite OPEC output cuts. U.S. prices closed at $43.23 a barrel, a new low for the year.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stocks retreated as the oil slump pulled down energy shares. The Dow fell 61.85 points to 21467.14.

Ford said production of its Focus compact for the U.S. market is now headed for China, not Mexico.

Barclays, ex-CEO Varley and other former executives were charged with fraud over a 2008 cash infusion.

YouTube is struggling to bring back some prominent advertisers after a backlash over offensive videos, but it is winning new business.

MSCI unveiled plans to add locally trading Chinese stocks to its benchmark emerging-markets index.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

A big prize for Amazon from its deal for Whole Foods would be getting more data on how consumers shop.

Uber said it will let drivers collect tips through its app, removing a longstanding source of contention.

Pamplona reached a deal to buy drug-research firm Parexel for $4.6 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)