U.S. in the golden age of being a 'screw up': Dennis Miller

Comedian Dennis Miller on Wednesday said the ongoing dilemma of student loan debt in the United States is “going to get so big, that they’re [the government] going to have to give them a pass on it.”

Continue Reading Below

“There will be some kids who are raised right or feel guilty about it and go out of their way to pay back. But there are a bunch of people who are just going to walk from it, and that’s just the way it is,” Miller said during an interview on the FOX Business Network. “We have to start getting our head around the fact that you have to nibble around the bridge of a screw-up culture right now.”

As of 2016, student loan debt reached roughly $1.3 trillion – an approximate 170% increase from 2006. The average 2015 graduate walked away with a diploma and an average debt amount of about $34,000 according to the New York Federal Reserve.

“At some point it’s going to get waved or we’re going to pay for it -- people who are trying. This is the golden age of being a screw up,” Miller said.