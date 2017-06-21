U.S. Government Bonds Edge Lower After BOE Official Supports Rate Increase

Government bonds on both sides of the Atlantic pulled back Wednesday after a top Bank of England official said the central bank should start withdrawing stimulus later this year.

Chief economist Andrew Haldane said in a speech that the risk of tightening monetary policy too early had declined and the risk of tightening too late had increased as economic growth and inflation in the U.K. had "shown greater resilience than expected."

The comments sent the yield on the 10-year U.K. bond as high as 1.048% from 0.980% just before they were reported, according to Tradeweb.

That helped pull other government bond yields modestly higher as well. In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. government note was 2.170%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.153% Wednesday. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

Bond-buying programs from central banks in Europe and Japan have played a large role in dragging down government bond yields in recent years. Investors are on the watch for any pullbacks, which could lead to more debt traded in the open market and higher yields.

Mr. Haldane was among five members of the Bank of England's policy-setting committee who had voted to keep policy unchanged at the central bank's June meeting, while three dissenting members had voted to raise interest rates. His change of position puts him at odds with Gov. Mark Carney, who made the case against raising interest rates in a speech Tuesday.

Given that "he's been pretty dovish in the past," Mr. Haldane's remarks were "quite unexpected," said Shahid Ladha, head of strategy for G10 Rates Americas at BNP Paribas.

Also supporting yields Wednesday was an uptick in oil prices.

U.S. crude-oil prices fell Tuesday to their lowest level since September, extending this year's losses to nearly 20%.

Lower energy prices tend to deflate inflation expectations, making long-term Treasury debt more appealing, as inflation chips away the purchasing power from bond investments.

Recent data have pointed to slowing inflation in the U.S., boosting demand for Treasurys and lowering expectations for interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve. Despite that, Fed officials raised short-term interest rates last week and signaled that they remain on course to raise rates once more before the end of the year.

June 21, 2017 11:04 ET (15:04 GMT)