U.S. Stocks Steady as Oil Inches Up

U.S. stock indexes steadied as oil prices inched higher, while Chinese shares got a modest boost after MSCI said it would add the country to its emerging-markets index.

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Up in May

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes increased in May, a sign of solid demand during the housing market's spring selling season despite fast-rising prices and tight inventory.

In the New Bond Market, Bigger Is Better

Postcrisis regulations have reshaped bond markets with big banks now trading less bonds. While bigger bond investors have long had advantages over smaller competitors, differences have become more pronounced.

Oil Hovers Around Bear-Market Lows

Crude futures were volatile on Wednesday and hovered around bear-market lows ahead of the release of official U.S. oil stock data.

WSJ's Daily Shot: The Case for $30 Oil or a Contrarian Signal?

French Justice Minister François Bayrou Quits Government

Emmanuel Macron's justice minister, François Bayrou, has quit the government, depriving the French president of a key ally who rallied centrists to his successful election campaign.

BOE's Haldane Raises Prospects for Rate Increase

The Bank of England should start to withdraw some of the stimulus it provided in the wake of the Brexit referendum later this year, chief economist Andrew Haldane said.

German Exports to Asia Surge, Calming Nerves Over Protectionist Backlash

German exports to Asia are rising strongly this year in a trend that could mitigate the risks to Europe's largest economy should U.S. President Donald Trump make good on his protectionist promises.

ECB Corporate Debt Purchases Total $102.4 Billion

The European Central Bank said it has bought 950 securities from around 200 groups under its corporate bond-buying program, launched as part of the bank's unprecedented moves to support the eurozone economy.

China Firms Might Need to Shape Up After MSCI Lays Out Red Carpet

The index provider's decision to include mainland Chinese shares in its global benchmarks for the first time could prompt changes to how companies are run, even if the initial amount of capital inflows won't be enough to effect a sizable shift in the country's markets.

June 21, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)