Global Shares Extend Losses Amid Oil's Weakness

Global stocks extended losses following a drop in oil prices and government bond yields, although Chinese shares got a modest boost after MSCI Inc. said it would add the country to its emerging-markets index.

In the New Bond Market, Bigger Is Better

Postcrisis regulations have reshaped bond markets with big banks now trading less bonds. While bigger bond investors have long had advantages over smaller competitors, differences have become more pronounced.

WSJ's Daily Shot: The Case for $30 Oil or a Contrarian Signal?

French Justice Minister François Bayrou Quits Government

Emmanuel Macron's justice minister, François Bayrou, has quit the government, depriving the French president of a key ally who rallied centrists to his successful election campaign.

Oil Hovers Around Bear-Market Lows

Crude futures edged higher but still hovered near bear-market lows ahead of the release of official U.S. oil stock data.

Oil Returns to Bear Market

Oil prices are back in bear-market territory, frustrating OPEC members that cut production in an attempt to boost prices and renewing fears that falling prices could spill into stocks and other markets.

BOE's Haldane Changes Stance, Advocates Rate Increase

The Bank of England should start to withdraw some of the stimulus it provided in the wake of the Brexit referendum later this year, chief economist Andrew Haldane said.

Academics Clash Over VIX Bragging Rights

Vanderbilt University's Robert Whaley is typically credited with developing the stock market's most widely used "fear gauge." Two academics say they did it first.

Merkel Signals Openness to Eurozone Reform

German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the first time sketched out the outlines of a bargain with France on fixing the governance of Europe's single currency, in the clearest sign yet that the eurozone leaders are inching closer toward reconciliation.

Fed's Kaplan Wants to See Inflation Pick Up Before Raising Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Tuesday he would like to see more evidence that weak inflation has passed before raising short-term interest rates again.

