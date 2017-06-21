BOJ Deputy Gov Sees No Need to Increase Rates Now

Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Kikuo Iwata on Thursday pushed back against calls for the bank to start raising interest rates to avoid being left behind by other major central banks.

The Saudi Shake-Up Has One Goal: Drag the Country Into Modern Era

The elevation of Mohammed bin Salman is a bet he can pull off a radical financial and economic transformation.

Regulator Keith Noreika Vocal About Pushing for Change

The first bank regulator installed by the Trump administration isn't wasting any time in suggesting significant changes to the nation's bank regulatory system, despite holding the position temporarily.

New Zealand's Central Bank Stays Cautious

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept interest rates on hold as expected Thursday, after data showed the agriculture-rich economy slowed in recent months.

U.S. Regulators Set to Offer Bank Rule Changes to Congress

U.S. policy makers are set to present bank regulatory changes to Congress, according to prepared testimony released Wednesday ahead of a Senate hearing Thursday.

Regulators Accuse Brokerage of Cattle-Futures Scheme

Regulators accused a Memphis brokerage of a scheme they said may have influenced prices in the largest U.S. cattle-futures market.

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rise in May

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes increased in May, a sign of solid demand during the housing market's spring selling season in the face of fast-rising prices and tight inventory.

Missouri Files Its Own Suit Against Opioid-Painkiller Producers

Missouri became the latest state to file a lawsuit against opioid-painkiller companies, alleging they helped create an addiction crisis by misrepresenting the risks and benefits of their drugs.

In the New Bond Market, Bigger Is Better

Postcrisis regulations have reshaped bond markets with big banks now trading fewer bonds. While bigger bond investors have long had advantages over smaller competitors, differences have become more pronounced.

French Justice Minister François Bayrou Quits Government

Emmanuel Macron's justice minister, François Bayrou, has quit the government, depriving the French president of a key ally who rallied centrists to his successful election campaign.

